More than an hour after evacuating the Deer District, the Bucks say they plan to reopen the plaza ahead of the Bucks and Suns tonight.

The Bucks will delay opening the gates for Deer District until 6:30 pm and fans without tickets to the game are encouraged to arrive as close to game time as possible.



We will continue to monitor the weather and update any changes as appropriate. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 14, 2021

The team also encouraging fans heading to the Deer District for the game, but that do not have tickets to get inside Fiserv, to arrive as close to game time as possible. Tipoff is set for 8pm.

The Bucks say they’ll continue to monitor the weather all evening.