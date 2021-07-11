The road construction season continues in Wisconsin, with several projects that will impact travel in Milwaukee and Washington counties.

One involves the I-41 rehabilitation project north of where the lane expansions are taking place. The new focus will be around Hampton Avenue. Work will include base patching, milling, crack repair, pavement overlay, sidewalk repair and permanent signing.

The first stage began July 10, and has the on-off ramps south of Hampton closed. This is expected to last four weeks.

Once the first stage is complete, the second stage will begin and close the ramps north of Hampton. This is expected to last two weeks.

Also scheduled to begin this week is the first of two bridge improvement projects in Washington County. Each will see work done on bridge deck and concrete overlays, repairs to the concrete surface and bridge approach, pavement replacement, and erosion control.

The first bridge will be on Highway 167 over the Oconomowoc River near Friess Lake. The highway will close to traffic between July 12 through the 24.

Once completed, work will shift to the bridge on Highway 175 over the Wisconsin Central Railroad line in Slinger. The highway is expected to be closed from July 26 through August 21.

There are also two bridge rehabilitation projects that will take place in the City of Milwaukee starting this week. The work is in collaboration between the city and the Wisconsin DOT. Both projects are expected to be completed by early December.

One is the North Lovers Lane Bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, which is scheduled to begin July 12. Project work includes milling and overlaying the existing bridge deck, repairing concrete surface of the bridge substructure and underside, and installing guard rails. The traffic control staging is anticipated to allow two way of traffic during

The other is the South Dana Court Bridge just north of I-94. Project work includes replacing the bridge deck and

roadway approach, installing new railings, paintings pier columns and girders, and reconstructing the sidewalk and pedestrian ramps to meet ADA requirements. In addition, the entire road from Hawley Road to the cul de sac will be resurfaced. The width of the bridge will be reduced once completed. The existing bridge deck will be removed and constructed in two stages to keep the road open to traffic with one lane.