For the first time since 1974, Milwaukee is hosting an NBA Finals game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals from Fiserv Forum Sunday evening.

The Suns currently lead the best-of-seven series two games to none after winning the first two games at their arena.

The big injury news going into this game is not Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is not on the team’s injury report, but the Suns’ Torrey Craig. He is listed as probable for the game after he collided with Giannis in Game 2 Thursday, injuring his right knee.

For those attending the game, Fiserv Forum opens for ticket holders at 5:30.

For those wanting to take part in the team’s watch party, the Deer District opens at 5.

Follow along with highlights and analysis here: