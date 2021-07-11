A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he unintentionally shot himself Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police say they got word of the shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North 77th Street, between Melvina Street and Capitol Drive.

The child was able to grab a loaded firearm and fired it. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information or was a witness to this is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.