Aaron Rodgers is keeping quiet. When asked about his future with the Packers during ‘Capital One’s The Match’ on Tuesday, the reigning NFL MVP wouldn’t show his hand.

“I don’t know, we’ll see.” Rodgers responded when pressed by Brian Anderson. “I’m just having a good time out here.”

Rodgers skipped the team’s mandatory mini camp in June and is reportedly unhappy with the Green Bay front office. Training Camp begins July 27th.