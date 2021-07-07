Covid changed everything, including how many people get around. How about bikes? Debbie Lazaga is bringing back “Drivers Ed with Debbie” and she chats with the Wisconsin Bike Fed’s Caressa Givens taking a look at bikes and cars and how they can all just get along.

One thing to remember, if you’re on a bicycle and are traveling on the roads, you are considered to be driving a vehicle, and as such, you must abide by all traffic laws, including stopping at stoplights, signaling turns and yielding to right of way traffic.

Wisconsin Bike Fed has great tips and can help you find all sorts of biking-related programs. Check them out here.