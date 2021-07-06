They are tiny but their purpose is mighty.

A tiny homes project for veterans on Milwaukee’s northwest side is one step closer to becoming a reality thanks to a $700,000 dollar loan approval by the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation.

“MEDC was instrumental in helping us get this project off the ground. We had raised roughly $1 million toward the project out of a needed $1.6 million and Milwaukee Economic Development Council came across with $700,000 for us in a line of credit,” said Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Executive Director Brad Behling.

The project will be located on N. 60th Street and will provide 48- 264 square foot tiny homes for homeless veterans.

“They have a T.V., DVD player, a microwave, coffee maker, a tiny fridge, and indoor plumbing,” Behling said.

The community will serve the veterans by providing more than just shelter. They will also have services available to help the vets get back on their feet.

“Getting them in touch job services and financial services, emotional, spiritual and physical.”

Behling says they’re hoping to break ground in the next few weeks. The first 24 homes are expected to be complete by next spring.

