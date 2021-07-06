MILWAUKEE- The Bucks could have their 2-time MVP on the floor as they play in their first finals game in nearly five decades.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable per the team’s injury report this afternoon.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on this afternoon’s injury report. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 6, 2021

Antetokounmpo hasn’t suited up for the Bucks since hyper-extending his left knee last week during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tip-off from Phoenix for game 1 tonight is set for 8pm.