A moment 47 years in the making becomes reality this evening as the Milwaukee Bucks play in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

The first team to win four games takes the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. For the Bucks, it would be their second title after winning it all in 1971. For the Suns, they are looking for their first NBA title ever.

The biggest questions going into Game One is whether or not Giannis will play. He has sat out since hyper extending his left knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He did warm up on the court prior to tonight’s game, and it was good enough for him to be cleared to go.

Starters have just been posted Giannis will play tonight in Game 1 NVA Finals 1 week after his Injury in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HcxA64cI4y — Ted Davis (@nbated) July 7, 2021

