A Silver Alert has been issued for a West Bend man who has not been seen since the evening of July 4 when he left a home in North Dakota.

76-year-old Michael Lawrence Leinen left the home in Fairmount around 7 p.m. Sunday in his GMC Yukon. Family members last heard from home around 9 a.m. Monday, when he told them he was lost after traveling on I-90 westbound. Since then family has not been able to reach Leinen on his cell phone, believing the battery has run out of power.

Family has told law enforcement Leinen would usually stop for gas in Summerset, Wisconsin for this trip, as well as using waysides along I-94 to take breaks. He would also travel on Highway 33 east to reach West Bend.

Leinen is a White male, standing five-feet eight-inches tall, weighing 155-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt with “leinen family reunion” written on it.

His vehicle is a 2005 white GMC Yukon Denali XL with Wisconsin license plate GF9785. He was also pulling a 12-foot utility trailer with wood sides and unknown plates.

Anyone with information on Leinen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 262-335-4411.