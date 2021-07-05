One of the latest gun deaths in Milwaukee took place Monday morning on the city’s north side.

Milwaukee Police say they got word of the shooting just before 8:30 on West Port Sunlight Way near North 26th Street.

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Police continue to investigate what events led up to this shooting, as well as searching for unknown suspects.

This is at least the second fatal shooting over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Milwaukee. An 18-year-old woman died Sunday night, which is connected to an AMBER Alert issued for several hours afterwards.

Police are also investigating a shooting that injured a 29-year-old Milwaukee man around 9:15 a.m. on North 67th Street near West Keefe Avenue. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A cause for this shooting and a search for suspects continues.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or using the P3 Tips app.