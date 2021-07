MILWAUKEE — Police are looking for a person of interest after an 18-year-old woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound Sunday night.

Officers were called around 11:35 p.m. to the area of W. Burleigh and N. 26th St.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.