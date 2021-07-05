MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are investigating several shootings from Sunday, July 4.

A 14-year-old girl walked herself to a hospital after being shot in the shoulder near N. 3rd St. and W. Concordia Ave.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the hand near W. Atkinson Ave. and N. Teutonia Ave.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man was also shot in the hand during a separate incident near N. Green Bay Rd. and W. Hampton Ave.

No suspects are in custody.

Milwaukee Police are also investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in the area of W. Burleigh and N. 26th St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.