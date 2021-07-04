The Milwaukee Brewers will be sending Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and Josh Hader to the 2021 All-Star Game.

This is the first time three pitchers will be representing the Brewers at the All-Star Game. It is also the 15th time the team has had at least three players selected to their respective league team.

From the Brewers:

Woodruff, making his second career All-Star appearance (also 2019), is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA in 16 starts this season. He joins Ben Sheets (four times) as the only starting pitchers in franchise history to be selected to multiple All-Star Games. Woodruff has struck out 119 batters in just 101.0 innings while holding opponents to a .156 batting average. The team is 12-4 in his starts and he has produced 13 quality starts.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 26: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on April 26, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Marlins defeated the Brewers 8-0. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Burnes, making his first career All-Star appearance, is 4-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 14 starts this season. He has struck out 120 batters in just 82.0 innings while holding opponents to a .197 batting average. Burnes began the season with 58 consecutive strikeouts before walking his first batter on May 13 vs. St. Louis. His streak is the longest ever in the Major Leagues (since 1893) to begin a season.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 12: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on June 12, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Hader, making his third career All-Star appearance, all consecutively, entered the day at 3-0 with a 0.55 ERA and 20 saves in 33 relief appearances this season. He joins Dan Plesac (1987-89) as the only relievers in franchise history to be selected to three All-Star Games. His 55 strikeouts (32.2 innings) led all National League relievers entering today. He has converted all 20 save opportunities this season and opponents are batting just .111.

2021 All-Star Game will be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.