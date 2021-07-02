The 4th of July is a special time of year where we celebrate our country and independence but also gather with family and friends for picnics and backyard fun. This patriotic chow is sweet, a little creamy and crunchy and the colorful cocktail will wow the crowd! It’s a perfect paring for any 4th of July get-together.
INGREDIENTS:
3/4 of a 12 oz. box of Crispix
1/4 cup dried blueberries
1/4 cup dried cherries
1/2 cup honey roasted peanuts
1 package of almond bark or vanilla candy coating
1/2 cup chocolate candies (just red and blue)
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large bowl, combine the cereal, blueberries, cherries and peanuts.
- Melt white almond bark in the microwave. Follow the directions on the package.
- Drizzle almond bark over the cereal mixture and stir until well coated. Put wax or parchment paper over a large sheet pan and spread the mixture on the pan. Sprinkle the red and blue candies over the mix. Wait about a half hour for it to harden.
- Break up mixture and then serve.
4th of July Sparkler cocktail:
INGREDIENTS:
-1 oz. blue curacao
-1 oz. peach schnapps
-1 oz. clear rum
-3-4 oz. clementine Italian sparking drink (I like Sanpellegrino or substitute with sparkling water for lower calories)
-1 maraschino cherry
DIRECTIONS:
- Fill a low ball glass with ice. Add the blue curacao, peach schnapps, clear rum and Italian sparkling drink.
- Add cherry on top.
- Enjoy!