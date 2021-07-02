The 4th of July is a special time of year where we celebrate our country and independence but also gather with family and friends for picnics and backyard fun. This patriotic chow is sweet, a little creamy and crunchy and the colorful cocktail will wow the crowd! It’s a perfect paring for any 4th of July get-together.

Do you have a special recipe you’ll like us to try? Send your suggestions to [email protected] We’ll give it a taste and post the recipe online.

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 of a 12 oz. box of Crispix

1/4 cup dried blueberries

1/4 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup honey roasted peanuts

1 package of almond bark or vanilla candy coating

1/2 cup chocolate candies (just red and blue)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, combine the cereal, blueberries, cherries and peanuts. Melt white almond bark in the microwave. Follow the directions on the package. Drizzle almond bark over the cereal mixture and stir until well coated. Put wax or parchment paper over a large sheet pan and spread the mixture on the pan. Sprinkle the red and blue candies over the mix. Wait about a half hour for it to harden. Break up mixture and then serve.

4th of July Sparkler cocktail:

4th of July Sparker Cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

-1 oz. blue curacao

-1 oz. peach schnapps

-1 oz. clear rum

-3-4 oz. clementine Italian sparking drink (I like Sanpellegrino or substitute with sparkling water for lower calories)

-1 maraschino cherry

DIRECTIONS: