MILWAUKEE- Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hyper-extended left knee may be improving in the days after he suffered the injury, but the team isn’t giving him the green light to play on Saturday just yet.

The Bucks tweeting that Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 6 is ‘doubtful’.

Injury Status Update:



Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (hyperextended left knee) for Game 6. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021

Antetokounmpo missed most of the second half of a game 4 loss and missed all of Thursday night’s Game 5 win at home.

This story will be updated.