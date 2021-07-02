Fireworks are more popular than ever after a blowout sales year in 2020.

This year is looking to be much the same but you may have to be more patient to purchase your favorite illuminations.

Owner of Uncle Sam’s Fireworks in Allenton Dave Beyer says his business has been incredibly busy.

“People are shopping early, it appears because of supply issues and things like that, that we’re going to sell out,” said Beyer.

He says there’s been a backlog in supplies because China closed their factories all winter and they just stared making fireworks for America March 15.

“So big supply issue with things sitting on the boats at Long Beach, California waiting to get unloaded.”

