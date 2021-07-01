MILWAUKEE (AP) – The National Weather Service has warned against swimming in Lake Michigan this week because of dangerous conditions in the forecast.

The weather service says strong winds, threatening currents and waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected.

Forecasters say Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties have a high swim risk from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says 14 people have drowned so far this year in Lake Michigan, the most among the Great Lakes.