OCONOMOWOC- The suspect in a robbery that prompted a police chase and shelter-in-place order in Oconomowoc has been arrested.

Oconomowoc Police Chief James Pfister, in a news release, said the suspect, identified as Kaia Mueller was arrested in Sauk County on Wednesday.

In that same news release, the police department credited several leads in helping them track Mueller to Lake Delton where he was eventually arrested after his involvement in a hit-and-run.

Mueller is accused of being involved in two armed robberies on Tuesday, including the armed robbery of the Waukesha State Bank.

Chief Pfister says the incident remains under investigation by the City of Oconomowoc Police Department.