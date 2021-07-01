WAUKESHA- Nearly four years after she was sent to Winnebago Mental Health Institute for participating in the ritual stabbing of a classmate, Anissa Weier was granted her conditional release this afternoon.

During a nearly 30 minute court hearing today, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren said he thought Weier was fit to be released.

“I’ve been involved in the case for several years and have observed how the case has developed and how the parties have developed over time,” Bohren said. “The court does not find clear and convincing evidence that Anissa Weier poses a significant threat of bodily harm to herself or others or of severe property damage.”

Weier did not walk free this afternoon, however. As part of the conditional release, Judge Bohren ordered the Department of Health Services to prepare a release plan for Weier over the next sixty days. The court will convene on September 10th.

Weier was one of two girls who stabbed their former classmate, Payton Leutner, more than a dozen times to please the fictional character Slender Man. Leutner was left to die in David’s Park but was able to drag herself to a roadway where she was found by a cyclist who called 911.

Weier’s co-conspirator, Morgan Geyser was committed to 40 years at Winnebago and recently had an appeal to review the case denied. Both Weier and Geyser were 12-years-old at the time of the stabbing.