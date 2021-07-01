The Green Bay Packers are working on a massive contract extension with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Thursday on Sportscenter.

The 29-year-old four-time Pro Bowl receiver had a career high 115 receptions last season for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He’ll make over $12 million this year–plus bonuses–but is a free agent after the 2021 season.

“He will likely be the highest-paid receiver in the league at some point. Most evaluators I talk to believe he is the very best at that position right now,” said Fowler.

Despite All-Pro talent at numerous positions, the outlook for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 remains a mystery due to their disgruntled MVP Quarterback.

“We don’t know if [Adams] will ever get to [the free agent] market, but if he does, that will set up another ugly showdown with another star player. I’m not sure that’s the way you want to be doing business,” said ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde Thursday Morning on Jen, Gabe, and Chewy.

It’s still uncertain whether Aaron Rodgers will report to Packers training camp later this month after a report in April claiming he is frustrated with the franchise.