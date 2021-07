MILWAUKEE- After suffering a left knee hyper extension during Tuesday night’s game 4 loss to Atlanta, the Bucks have officially ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo for tonight’s matchup.

Shortly after the team made it official Giannis tweeted out his support for his team and asked fans to not temper any cheers.

This is our house! Be loud tonight 🙏🏽 — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 1, 2021

Tipoff for Bucks/Hawks game 5 is set for just after 7:30. Our coverage on WTMJ starts at 7pm.