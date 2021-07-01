For the first time since 2001, the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from playing in the NBA Finals.
Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team goes wire-to-wire to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 123 to 112 at Fiserv Forum in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Brook Lopez led all scoring with 33 points, followed by Khris Middleton with 26, Jrue Holiday with 25, and Bobby Portis with 22.
Game 6 of the series is in Atlanta Saturday evening. If the Hawks win, Game 7 will be back at Fiserv Forum Monday evening.
WTMJ’s Tony Bettack is also inside the Deer District:
That’s a Bucks win and a celebration in the Deer District. pic.twitter.com/QDGFSSrjXw— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021
The overflow lot is also rocking after the Bucks run in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/un58OtPPMF— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021
The energy isn’t slowing down at halftime. pic.twitter.com/6CCGVfTbu1— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021
Bucks fans making sure to bring the energy outside Fiserv Forum tonight pic.twitter.com/wbyWlJiub5— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021
I think the Deer District is ready.. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/FJZ3PKIZid— Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 1, 2021
The Deer District is open for business. pic.twitter.com/W0B20x0Dbk— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 1, 2021