For the first time since 2001, the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from playing in the NBA Finals.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team goes wire-to-wire to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 123 to 112 at Fiserv Forum in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brook Lopez led all scoring with 33 points, followed by Khris Middleton with 26, Jrue Holiday with 25, and Bobby Portis with 22.

Game 6 of the series is in Atlanta Saturday evening. If the Hawks win, Game 7 will be back at Fiserv Forum Monday evening.

Follow along with highlights and analysis here:

WTMJ’s Tony Bettack is also inside the Deer District:

That’s a Bucks win and a celebration in the Deer District. pic.twitter.com/QDGFSSrjXw — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021

The overflow lot is also rocking after the Bucks run in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/un58OtPPMF — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021

The energy isn’t slowing down at halftime. pic.twitter.com/6CCGVfTbu1 — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021

Bucks fans making sure to bring the energy outside Fiserv Forum tonight pic.twitter.com/wbyWlJiub5 — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 2, 2021

I think the Deer District is ready.. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/FJZ3PKIZid — Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) July 1, 2021