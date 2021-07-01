The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teenage girl who was rescued from Lake Michigan, but passed away eight days later.

14-year-old Lily Limbert of Greendale passed away on June 29 at Children’s Hospital.

Limbert was one of two teenage girls who were rescued from North Beach back on June 21. The sheriff’s office says one of the two girls were experiencing an emergency in the water, with deputies noticing strong currents were forcing the girls into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier.

The other girl rescued in this incident only suffered cuts and scratches.

Limbert’s death is the third minor to have passed away due to a drowning or incident in Lake Michigan during June. The other two incidents took place on June 19. 10-year-old Eisha Figuereo Colon of Racine died due to a drowning at Zoo Beach. Moments later 17-year-old Yaadwinder Singh of Franklin was rescued from North Beach. He passed away on June 28.