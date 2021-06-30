Barry Alvarez said good bye to Badger fans on Wednesday, his final day as the Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.

"We'll see you the next time around.



"Once a Badger. Always a Badger."



Today is Barry Alvarez's final day as Director of Athletics, and he has a message for Wisconsin fans: pic.twitter.com/dCIs61cWV0 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 30, 2021

