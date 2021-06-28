All of a sudden, the Brewers have some breathing room atop the NL Central.

After a weekend sweep of the Colorado Rockies, the Crew now leads the division by three full games over the Chicago Cubs, who just so happen to be coming to Milwaukee this week.

“Division games always mean more,” Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt said of the upcoming Cubs series on Wisconsin’s Morning News. “It’s almost like two games. You can win and the other team can lose. It can make a two game difference. Division games, you play more of them, so it’s important.”

Part of the Brewers’ recent success is the return of Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville.

Hiura, who’s struggled all season long, finally found his stroke against Colorado.

“Having some success is huge, because success breeds confidence, and then confidence makes you relax a little bit. This kid’s had a lot of stress on him, both in his personal life with his mom being ill, and then starting off the season so poorly. He’s had a lot going on, and so, he just needs to relax. He’s got a lot of talent, and the Brewers need him.”

Coverage of Monday’s game against Chicago starts at 6:35p.