MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a pair of separate shootings that left two teens injured Sunday morning.

The first happened around 3:45 a.m. near W. Custer and N. 37th St.

A 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot around 4:30 a.m.

Police say it happened near W. Glendale Ave. and N. 29th St.

Investigators say the victim confronted a suspect who was looking into vehicles when they were shot.

Police are looking for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.