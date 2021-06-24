Whether you want to cheer on the home team from the stands or get in on the action yourself, Wisconsin’s sports scene is second to none. From the golf greens to the racetrack, today we’re talking activities for every speed.

The Jockey Made in America 250 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America in Elkhart Lake (Sheboygan County)

Fireworks celebrations aren’t the only reason to cheer this Fourth of July, the NASCAR Cup Series will run at America’s National Park of Speed in Elkhart Lake’s Road America on the Fourth of July in 2021

Located in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine, Road America has a legendary history of featuring brilliant racers on its 4 mile, 14 turn, challenging circuit that easily separates the good from the great drivers.

Road America is one of only a handful of road circuits in the world maintaining its original configuration since their opening in 1955

This is the first time since 1956 that the NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Road America

Catch two races in one weekend by coming on July 3rd for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Henry 180!

After the race, stop at “the best bar on the racing circuit” at Siebkin’s [Seeb-kins] Stop Inn Tavern and Resort – offering lunch and dinner to guests of all ages, no professional racing license required.

Order sandwiches and soup made and served at their famous Sandwich Bar while taking in decades of racing memorabilia left by the drivers and crews who frequent this beloved space.

Salads, burgers, entrees, and children’s meals are also available. After-hour fare is offered for the late-night crowd.

Spend the night at The Shore Club.

This recently renovated hotel provides guests with convenient access to crystal clear Elkhart Lake and boasts 600 feet of private beach.

Guests can lounge lakefront or try out a number of entertaining watersports, such as paddle boarding, kayaking, water skiing, wakeboarding or tubing.

The Cottonwood Social and lake side Tiki Bar are also on-site for guests seeking a drink or bite to eat.

Brewers, Brews and Golf in Milwaukee

Starting this weekend, the Milwaukee Brewers will allow 100% capacity at American Family Field which means there are ample opportunities to roll out the barrel and watch Bernie Brewer zip down the iconic yellow slide!

Grab you glove and catch a home game on Miller High Life Mondays, where terrace reserved tickets are offered at just $6 each

If you’re looking for something else to do in Milwaukee, break out your driver, irons and putter at Brown Deer Park Golf Course!

Test your skills at the number one public golf course in Milwaukee County, the same course where Tiger Woods turned pro!

This course features 18 unique holes that run alongside a beautiful flowing creek

After your round of golf, have a few rounds of beer on a Milwaukee Food Tour adventure!

Select Saturdays throughout the summer, visitors can embark on the Craft Breweries and Cocktails Tour

This guided bus tour is focused on discovering new craft brews and distilleries in Milwaukee – before they become famous

Spend the night in Milwaukee at Kinn Guesthouse, named one of the 7 coolest hotels in Milwaukee by Trivago

This “micro-boutique” hotel is a two-story, stately brick building with guest rooms that are bright yet cozy, with plush bedding, soothing artwork, fur accents and large windows.

Golf in Hayward

The Hayward, Cable and Spooner area is the perfect destination for golfers looking to play more than 18 holes in a day

With more than seven golf courses all located within about a 50-mile radius, you could play all 99 holes over a long weekend!

Be sure to play a round at Forest Ridges Golf Course at Lakewoods Resort in Cable

This award winning 18-hole course is challenging, well-maintained, and features unique holes based upon the glacial terrain, pristine lakes and tree-lined forests

Guests can spend the night staying in one of the lodge rooms or by upgrading to a Golf Villa, Lakeside Condo or Lake House for your whole party!

Enjoy fresh food from a local favorite at Angler’s Bar & Grill in downtown Hayward

Serving soups, garden fresh salad bowls and char-grilled sandwiches, you can also enjoy a beer on the patio or knock down some pins while you wait for your food on one of their four bowling lanes!

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.