OnMilwaukee.com’s Bobby Tenzilo says there’s a beer garden for everyone. Great views, great vibes and great brews. And coming early next month the latest beer garden addition opens at downtown Milwaukee’s War Memorial.
Listen in the player above
OnMilwaukee.com’s Bobby Tenzilo says there’s a beer garden for everyone. Great views, great vibes and great brews. And coming early next month the latest beer garden addition opens at downtown Milwaukee’s War Memorial.
Listen in the player above
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.