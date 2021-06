The 2021 Eastern Conference Finals opener goes to the Atlanta Hawks.

In a back-and-forth contest that saw the Milwaukee Bucks and Hawks trade leads, it was the visiting team that took Game one 116 to 113 at Fiserv Forum.

Game two is Friday evening at Fiserv Forum.

Follow along with highlights and analysis from Game one here:

The view inside Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. Image: Greg Matzek