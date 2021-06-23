Camping in Wisconsin is more popular than ever after a year where people were staying socially distanced and outdoors.

Whether you’re camping in a tent, glamping or taking the RV, it’s all about getting away from it all and being in nature.

Wisconsin DNR’s Chris Pedretti says state parks saw an over 6 percent increase in camping in 2020, despite the parks being closed for several months due to the pandemic.

Once state parks reopened, campgrounds saw bookings up more than 25% in July and about 15% in August of last year.

Campers also enjoyed the outdoors later in the season too. The state park system saw an increase of 62% in October and a 190% increase in November compared to the same time in 2019.

Pedretti says the trend is continuing into this year.

“Our advanced reservations for campsites are up from previous years and people are getting out and enjoying it really on record levels right now,” said Pedretti.

He says the sites with electricity book the fastest and has advice is you’re looking for a last minute camping site.

“Keep looking even on the weekends because things come up and people cancel the reservations they have.”

To hear more about the camping climate in Wisconsin for 2021, click on the audio player above.