MILWAUKEE- Marc Lasry thinks this Bucks team has what it takes to win its first NBA Championship since 1971.

Lasry was asked about his team’s chances during an interview this afternoon on CNBC.

“Obviously I hope we win, just like I hoped we’d win when we played the Brooklyn Nets. At the end of the day, and you saw it, you saw that our team could handle the pressure and that’s been great,” Lasry said. “I always sort of say to people that the only way you get diamonds is through pressure and you have to be able to deal with it and we’ve been able to deal with it.”

Lasry was part of the ownership group that purchased the Bucks in 2014.

Lasry was also complimentary of the Bucks’ opponents in the Eastern Conference Finals, saying they also showed they could perform under pressure by beating the Philadelphia 76ers in 7 games.

Still, despite both teams winning their 2nd round series’ in decisive game 7’s, Lasry says he’s leaning towards a Bucks win, “The smart money is on the Bucks.”