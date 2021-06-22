MADISON- Governor Tony Evers signing several police reform bills into law.

The slate of more than a half dozen bills passed the legislature last week.

The laws increase funding for community policing efforts, limits an officers use of choke holds to life threatening situations, and creates a public database showing all instances of police use of force tactics in a given year.

The bills received bi-partisan support before arriving on the Governor’s desk.

On Tuesday the State Assembly passed a GOP-backed bill that penalizes local governments that attempt to defund the police.

The proposal would mandate that any municipality that decreases the number of police, firefighters or first responders would receive an equal cut in state aid.