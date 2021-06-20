Milwaukee Police are investigating at least seven shootings that took place within a 12 hour period from Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Nine people were injured, but no one was killed.

The first took place around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, on North 51st Boulevard and West Marion Street. Two 19-year-old Milwaukee men each suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police are investigating what events led up to this shooting, and are looking for unknown suspects.

The second took place around 5:50 p.m. Saturday on North 42nd Street and West Garfield Avenue. An 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are investigating what events led up to the shooting, and are looking for unknown suspects.

The third took place around 8:50 p.m. Saturday on West State Street and North 25th Street. Police say two 28-year-old Milwaukee men got into an argument and shot each other. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The fourth took place around 10:05 p.m. Saturday on South 11th Street and West Lapham Boulevard. A 35-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are investigating what events led up to the shooting, and are looking for unknown suspects.

The fifth took place around 2:55 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, on North Milwaukee Street and East Juneau Avenue. A 19-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are investigating what events led up to the shooting, and are searching for unknown suspects.

The sixth took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital to receive treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A location for the shooting was not provided, as police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting, as well as search for unknown suspects.

The seventh took place around 4:20 a.m. Sunday on South 31st Street and West Grant Street. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and received treatment at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting stems from a past argument, and they continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 or by the P3 Tips app.