Rain is needed in southeast Wisconsin given the extreme and severe drought conditions taking place. There are several chances in the forecast over the next several days, with the first coming Thursday night. However, that chance comes with the threat of severe storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m. for all of southeast Wisconsin. The greatest threat from the strongest storms are wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, hail up to lime size, and a couple tornadoes are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin until 4 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/keSAvVFccZ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 18, 2021

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brian Gotter says the worst of the storms should be coming through this part of the state after 10 p.m. “Some of those storms could become severe with wind gusts over 60 mph and frequent lightning, but downpours will hopefully drop at least a half inch of much needed rain. Some areas could see more than 1”.