UPDATE: 11:30AM

Two suspects, who were the subject of a manhunt in Bayside Thursday morning, are now in custody, TMJ4 News is reporting. The men were part of a federal drug investigation when they ran off, according to officials.

UPDATE: 9:00am

BAYSIDE- Bayside Police say there is no longer a threat to the public and have lifted the shelter-in-place order issued early this morning.

Police providing an update at 8:30 this morning.

Despite no arrests being made, police say they are confident the two male suspects are no longer in the area, “This was an extensive search operation,” Bayside Police Lieutenant Eric Miller said.

Miller said the manhunt included assistance from the West Allis Police Department, the FBI, the DEA and the US Marshals Service, among others.

If you live in the area and are concerned about leaving your home, Miller says Bayside Police will offer at-home assistance today.

“We are confident that this area is safe but if Bayside residents do feel unsafe they can call our non-emergency line,” Miller said. “We can help escort people out of their house, if they want, or back into their homes. We also ask if people see something to call 911 immediately.”

Subjects described as 2 Hispanic males, 5’7” one suspect is wearing white shirt white hat, the other suspect is wearing dark clothing. The men are believed to be armed.

ORIGINAL POST

If you live in Bayside, stay where you are.

Bayside police issuing a “shelter in place” order.

The search for two armed and dangerous suspects continues.

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call 911.

See the full post from Bayside Police below.