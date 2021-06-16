MILWAUKEE- One of Milwaukee’s most populous areas is next in line for a high-rise tower.

The Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board gave approval to the Chicago-based firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz to move forward on the proposed 365 foot tower to be built at 333 N. Water Street.

The tower comes with a proposed price tag of $140-million and would include nearly 300 luxury apartments and a parking structure with more than 400 spaces.

Renderings of the building show it covered in glass panels, similar to the Northwestern Mutual tower in downtown Milwaukee. The building would also butt up against the Milwaukee River.

Between now, and shovels going into the ground, a lot has to happen. The building will need to be approved by the City Plan Commission as well as the Milwaukee Common Council. The site of the proposed high-rise is currently a parking lot.