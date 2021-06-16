Wisconsin’s Morning News host Gene Mueller has announced that he will retire in 2022.

In honor of the occasion, we are highlighting some of the key moments of Gene’s radio career.

Listen in the player above as his children​, Alyssa and Matt, share his radio story.

And check out some of these great pictures from his career below!

After making the announcement, Mueller was surprised by several moments on Wisconsin’s Morning News, including a stop from former radio partner Bob Reitman, a call from Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker, and a special Extra Points from Bryan Dee.