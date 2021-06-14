Wauwatosa’s Fire and Police Commission is one step closer to determining who will be the city’s next Police Chief.

They held a public virtual interview Monday evening with three finalists for the position. Each of the finalists have a connection with the Milwaukee Police Department. They include

Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

Captain David Salazar

Retired Officer James MacGillis

The candidates were asked ten questions, covering a wide range of topics that include community-based policing, the use of body cameras and releasing its footage to the public, and interacting with protestors.

The city is asking people who watched the interview to fill out a survey to help the Fire and Police Commission in their final decision. They must be filled out by the end of the day of June 15.

The Fire and Police Commission is expected to hold final interviews the week of June 21.

WATCH THE FULL PUBLIC INTERVIEW HERE: (video courtesy of City of Wauwatosa)