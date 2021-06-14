A deadly and busy weekend of gun violence in Milwaukee continued into Monday. Police are investigating at least three shootings that killed one and injured four others.

The first occurred around 12:05 p.m. on West Leon Terrace near West Hoyt Place where three people were inside a vehicle and struck by gunfire. They made their way to Capitol Drive and 52nd Street to seek help.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries. A second 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries, and a 26-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were both taken to a hospital, and they are in stable condition at last word.

Police are investigating what events led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

The second shooting occurred around 2:35 p.m. on North 76th Street and West Champions Way when a suspect approached a vehicle and fired several shots at it. The victim, a 66-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and she is in stable condition at last work. Police continue to investigate a cause, and are searching for unknown suspects.

The third shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. on West Appleton Avenue and Capitol Drive. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police continue to investigate a cause, and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on these or other recent shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477, or through the P3 Tips App.