Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a manufacturing plant in northern Illinois on Monday morning. One firefighter was injured, according to officials.

The fire was at Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton, Illinois, just south of the state line. You can see video and pictures here, courtesy of WISC-TV in Madison.

Chemtool is one of the largest manufacturers of greases and fluids in the world, according to the company’s website.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fire this big, or this steady. Video doesn’t do it justice. #ChemtoolFire #News3Now pic.twitter.com/LF71Qc9qDn — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 14, 2021

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far as Janesville. (see below)