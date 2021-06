KEWASKUM, Wis. — A dedication ceremony is being held for the Wisconsin 9/11 memorial.

The memorial honors 9/11 victims, first responders, Ground Zero workers, and U.S. service members who are fighting the War on Terror. Local resident Andrea Haberman was killed in the attacks.

A steel beam from the North Tower is the centerpiece of the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial.

In 2018, WTMJ listeners helped raise $40,000 for the memorial, as part of the WTMJ Cares “Raise the Beam” campaign.