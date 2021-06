WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in the Village of North Prairie Saturday night.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 11 p.m. to Prairie View Dr. and Oakridge Dr.

Investigators say a 46-year-old man was driving when the motorcycle went into a culvert before colliding with a fence and driveway.

Both the driver and a 57-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.