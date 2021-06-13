MILWAUKEE — All ramps in the Marquette Interchange are back open after being shut down for an hour Sunday afternoon.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office closed all ramps to I-94 westbound after a reported shooting on the freeway around 12:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear if investigators found evidence of a shooting.
All lanes were back open by 1:30 p.m.
UPDATE: All lanes on the Marquette Interchange have reopened. The investigation into the initial incident is ongoing.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 13, 2021