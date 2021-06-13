BEDFORD, Pa. — A judge in Pennsylvania is dismissing the most serious charges against a man accused of shooting a protester marching from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. last August.

WJAC-TV reports 52-year-old Terry Myers had faced 41 counts before most charges were dropped last week.

A lawyer for Myers says Myers gave two warning shots towards protesters who had been across the street from his father’s home for about an hour.

That’s when he alleges one of the protesters–Orsino Thurman of Milwaukee–fired two shots towards Myers and his father.

Myers returned fire, injuring Thurman.

The judge ruled Myers should stand trial on seven other reckless endangerment charges and one harassment charge.

Thurman is still awaiting arraignment on charges related to his role in the incident.