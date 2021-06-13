Fiserv Forum was evacuated for a time late Sunday afternoon for a mechanical issue that set off the fire alarm.

Bucks Radio Network in-studio host Justin Garcia says he and other media members were forced to leave the arena just after 5 p.m. after the alarm had been going off for several minutes.

A fire inside Fiserv Forum forced a premature end to postgame pic.twitter.com/aM09oahF7B — Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 13, 2021

“All of the sudden you could see police officers coming out to the court and looking towards the direction of our booth with our radio team and the Nets radio team,” says Garcia during Bucks Talk. “and once they started to walk up the steps towards the booth and then pointing at us and giving the signal ‘you got to wrap it up’ is when we realized something may have actually happened here.

“There was more security that made their way here and said ‘you guys got to go. You can come back into the arena later, but right now we’re evacuating the arena.’ I’m not sure how big it was, but apparently there was a fire that took place in the offices here in the arena. As soon as we got out of the booth and we’re walking out of the building you could smell fire and you could sense something happened.”

Garcia adds people were allowed back into the arena about 20 minutes after they evacuated.

WTMJ’s Bryan Dee was also inside the arena when the alarm went off. He also received a statement from the Bucks, saying there was no actual fire.

Statement from the @Bucks:



“A mechanical issue in the administrative offices at Fiserv Forum triggered the alarm. Although the building was evacuated for precautionary reasons, there was no fire.” https://t.co/nBwjJzfFf7 — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) June 13, 2021

All this coming just after the Bucks defeated the Nets 107 to 96 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.