UPDATE 9:30 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee Police say one person is dead and one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the area of Farwell Avenue near Kane Place around 6:13 p.m.

They believe a 25-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured and taken to a hospital. She was listed in critical condition at last work.

ORIGINAL POST:

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven shootings since Friday afternoon. They have killed two people and injured five others.

The first fatal shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Saturday near Water Street and East Knapp Street, leaving a 31-year-old man dead.

The second fatal took place around 5:45 a.m. Saturday near North 37th Street and Hopkins Street. A 51-year-old Milwaukee man suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

For both shootings, the circumstances leading up to them remain under investigation.

As for the other shootings:

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was injured by a shooting around 12:55 p.m. Friday near North 7th Street and Keefe Avenue. The victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

A 20-year-old South Milwaukee woman was injured when she was shot just before 10:20 p.m. Friday near South 20th Street and Kimberly Avenue.

A nine-year-old boy was shot around 11:35 p.m. Friday near 40th and Center. He is expected to survive.

Two people from Milwaukee, a 34-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, were shot just after 8:10 a.m. Saturday near West Atkinson Avenue and 13th Street.

A Milwaukee Police officer was also shot at early Saturday morning. The Sergeant was not hurt, and a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or the P3 Tips app.