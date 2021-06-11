Beat the summer heat with this light and creamy, crunchy dessert. No oven is required and for this no-bake layered treat and it’s sure to make every mouth happy!
INGREDIENTS:
-1– 3.4oz. Instant French vanilla pudding mix
-1– 3.4oz. Banana cream pudding mix
-4 cups of cold whole milk
-4 bananas, sliced
-8 oz. Cool Whip
-Vanilla wafers
-1/2 sleeve of graham crackers, crushed
-12 pound cake, slices (pound cake)
-6– 12 oz Mason Jars
DIRECTIONS:
- Using a large mixing bowl, add the vanilla and banana instant pudding mix along with the cold milk. Whisk until well mixed. Let it sit for a few minutes to thicken.
- Crumble or cut the pound cake into large pieces and set aside.
- Put graham crackers in plastic bag and crush crackers.
- Start to layer the jars with crushed graham crackers. Press down firmly. Sprinkle cake crumbles on top of that. Then spoon two tablespoons of pudding on top of the cake.
- Add sliced bananas on top of the first layer of pudding. Start again with a small layer of graham crackers and cake crumbles, pudding and then sliced bananas. Repeat until the jars are about ¾ full. Finally, top off with a dollop of whipped cream or Cool Whip.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.