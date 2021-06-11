Beat the summer heat with this light and creamy, crunchy dessert. No oven is required and for this no-bake layered treat and it’s sure to make every mouth happy!

INGREDIENTS:

-1– 3.4oz. Instant French vanilla pudding mix

-1– 3.4oz. Banana cream pudding mix

-4 cups of cold whole milk

-4 bananas, sliced

-8 oz. Cool Whip

-Vanilla wafers

-1/2 sleeve of graham crackers, crushed

-12 pound cake, slices (pound cake)

-6– 12 oz Mason Jars

DIRECTIONS: