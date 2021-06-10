GREEN BAY- The Packers expect a full house at Lambeau Field, not only for the upcoming season, but during summer activities, as well.

The team announcing plans to host games, mini camp sessions, and Family Night at 100% capacity this year.



“The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “We continue to encourage individuals to follow CDC recommendations, including getting vaccinated, as it greatly reduces risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals. We look forward to once again experiencing the incredible atmosphere our fans provide at training camp, games and events.”

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated fans, though the team says proof of vaccines will not be necessary for people attending games and events at Lambeau.

Dates for open training camp are still being finalized but Packers Family Night will be held on August 7th. The team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans will be on August 14th. The first regular season game at Lambeau will be September 20th against the Lions.