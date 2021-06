When the sun rises tomorrow at 5:12am about 30% of it will be blocked by the moon’s shadow during a partial eclipse lasting 28 minutes.

The Milwaukee Public Museum’s Planetarium director Bob Bonadurer says it’s a great photo opportunity for any shutterbugs.

Bonadurer says eye protection won’t be needed initially because the thickness of the atmosphere offers protection. Eye protection should be worn, however, as the sun rises higher in the sky.

